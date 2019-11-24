Ian Rapoport: Giants Could Hire Jason Garrett If Cowboys Fire Him By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019 Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The NFL's coaching carousel could take an interesting turn this offseason depending on a few moving parts. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants could be a landing spot for Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett in the event that the Cowboys move on from him.

Garrett's contract with the Cowboys expires at the end of the 2019 season, and there have been no discussions of a renewal even as the team leads the NFC East with a 6-4 record. Meanwhile, the Giants have lost six straight games, and with a 2-8 record, are not going to reach the postseason.

From @NFLGameDay: Could the #Giants be a landing spot for #Cowboys coach Jason Garrett if Dallas moves on from him? A look at one situation to keep watching... ?????? pic.twitter.com/GVdqWXmewd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2019

Of course, for the Giants to acquire Garrett they would need to fire head coach Pat Shurmur - a likely scenario, given his 7-19 record with the Giants in two seasons. Then they would also need the Cowboys to move on from Garrett. If those two things happen, it would be an interesting move from one NFC East squad to another.