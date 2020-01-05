Ian Rapoport: Drew Brees Not Retiring Even if Saints Win Super Bowl By Stephen Douglas | Jan 05 2020 Drew Brees had a record breaking season. | Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card on Sunday. Brees turns 41 later this month and his contract ends when the Saints season does. According to Ian Rapoport, Brees will be back with the Saints next season whether they lose today or win the Super Bowl.

From @NFLGameDay: #Saints QB Drew Brees is in the final year of his deal. It seems very clear he'll be back in New Orleans, but what if he wins it all this year? pic.twitter.com/K616xWdzIl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2020

It was a big year for Brees despite the fact that he missed five games due to injury. He broke the NFL record for career passing touchdowns and helped the Saints reach the playoffs for the third consecutive season. They won 13 games in the regular season, but will have to make it out of Wild Card weekend for a shot at their first Super Bowl in a decade. It's comforting to know that no matter what happens, Brees will be back next season to expand his leads in career touchdowns and passing yards over Tom Brady.