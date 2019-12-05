Ian Rapoport Confirms Report Frank Caliendo Does Excellent Ian Rapoport Impression By Stephen Douglas | Dec 05 2019

Frank Caliendo appeared on Good Morning Football today and he broke out the world's first Ian Rapoport impression. The clip was later played on NFL Now for an audience of Rapoport and his co-stars.

Earlier today on @gmfb, comedian @FrankCaliendo did his own @RapSheet, which my friends from HS have been doing for years. They replayed it on NFL Now and... how did Caliendo do? pic.twitter.com/3Ngskf5Lsf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2019

It's a fascinating process watching Rapoport slowly realize he's the most famous person on the show and thus, most likely to be the target of a Caliendo impression. It's also fun to watch him react to the excellent impression. And nice to remember how accurate Caliendo's impressions are when he's not launching into his more famous caricatures.

NFL.com has the full clip of Caliendo debuting a bunch of other characters, including Sean McVay and Jerry Jones.