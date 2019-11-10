Ian Rapoport: Cam Newton Likely Playing for New Team Next Season, Bears Possible By William Pitts | Nov 10 2019

The Cam Newton era in Carolina may be over.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Newton is considering surgery to repair the Lisfranc fracture in his left foot, which would give him 8-10 weeks to recover. Initially, Newton planned to rest and wait for his foot to heal naturally, but plans changed when the Panthers placed him on injured reserve earlier this week. He's now done for the season and his time in Charlotte may be over as well.

From @NFLGameDay: #Panthers QB Cam Newton is now considering surgery following being placed on IR, with the goal of being healthy by March... when his future will be decided. pic.twitter.com/P3iVbughE9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2019

Newton's place within the Panthers organization is now in question. This season, the team found another potential franchise quarterback in Kyle Allen, who is currently on a bargain-basement contract, which suddenly made Newton much more expendable.

Newton is owed $18.6 million next year, none of it guaranteed. By contrast, the Panthers could theoretically hold onto Allen until 2022, as Allen spent most of last season on the practice squad.

Rapoport specifically mentioned the Bears as a trade option for Newton, stating that he "would welcome" the idea. Of course, that would mean the Bears were done with Mitchell Trubisky, which thus far they have not indicated.

Newton was drafted by the Panthers with the No. 1 pick in 2011 and has spent his entire career with them, winning and MVP in 2015 and leading them to the Super Bowl the same year. He's made three Pro Bowls as well, but since the 2015 season, he hasn't come close to matching that production. Now it appears his time with the Panthers may be over.