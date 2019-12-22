Rapoport: Browns Told Odell Beckham He Isn't Being Traded By William Pitts | Dec 22 2019 Browns WR Odell Beckham. | Ralph Freso/Getty Images

Despite constant rumors of a trade, it seems like Odell Beckham Jr. might not be leaving Cleveland after all.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, front office personnel within the Browns' organization - including general manager John Dorsey - have told the star wide receiver that he will not be traded this offseason and will remain a member of the club for the long-term.

"They have told him, 'We do not plan to trade you'," Rapoport said on the NFL Network this morning. "'We want you around. We want this deal not just for next year, but going forward."

From @NFLGameDay: #Browns WR Odell Beckham had a good reason for saying that he's not going anywhere ... because that's exactly the message the front office communicated to him. pic.twitter.com/OEWYXqC7wG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2019

The 2019 season has by-and-large been a disappointment not just for the Cleveland Browns, but for Odell Beckham Jr. statistically. While he is on pace to reach numbers similar to those he had last year with the Giants (he's has 67 catches for 910 yards through 14 games), he also has an alarmingly high drop rate of 9.5% per catchable targets.

There have been reports he wants out of Cleveland and even told players from other teams to get their GMs to trade for him this offseason. Despite this, however, it appears he won't be going anywhere.