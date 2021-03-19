Ian Eagle's Call of the End of Oral Roberts' Huge Upset of Ohio State Was Perfect
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 19, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT
March Madness is truly in full swing! On Friday evening, 15th-seeded Oral Roberts upset second-seeded Ohio State 75-72 in an amazing overtime game that shook up the South Region and the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Perhaps better than the game on the court was Ian Eagle's play-by-play work on the final play and his excitement at the result.
Watch the final sequence and listen to Eagle's call below:
"It's March! Expect the unexpected!" What a brilliant call by the man TBL dubbed our play-by-play announcer of the year in 2020. It was perfect and, as always, Eagle rose to meet the moment.
As for the game, what a classic college basketball upset. Ohio State was a popular Final Four pick out of the South Region, and those hopes have been dashed by the 17-10 Golden Eagles. Oral Robers got 30 points from Kevin Obanor and 29 from Max Abmas. The duo scored 59 of the team's 75 points and took 45 of its 70 shots. Obanor and Abmas lifted their teammates on their backs.
The Buckeyes shot just 21.7 percent from 3-point range and finished 9-of-18 from the free throw line while missing several critical opportunities late.
Given how competitive the Big Ten was all season, seeing one of the conference's top teams out early is a huge shock.