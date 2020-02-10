Husband Runs Over Wife With ATV, Wife Asks, "What is wrong with you?"
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
This woman was filming her husband (vertically) ride his ATV through mud when he popped a wheelie and ran her over. The phone kept recording as she asked him to kindly remove the vehicle from her person and asked multiple times, “What is wrong with you!?” Women be getting run over by ATVs, am I right? [video via @Cartmaniak]
