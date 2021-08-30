Dramatic Video Shows Hurricane Ida Ripping Roof Off Hospital
Hurricane Ida pummeled Louisiana on Sunday, leaving swaths of devastation in its wake. Perhaps the most dramatic footage of the storm's power came from a nurse at Ochsner Medical Center in Jefferson, Louisiana. She happened to be filming when the storm's high winds ripped part of the roof off the hospital.
Watch in the video below:
That is absolutely terrifying and speaks to just how powerful the Category 4 storm was. Another nurse shot more footage from the same hospital (though the tweet claims it's in New Orleans, it is also from the Jefferson location):
Ochsner wasn't the only hospital to see its roof blown away. Footage from earlier Sunday showed the roof of Lady of the Sea General Hospital blown clean off:
Truly a terrifying day for Louisiana. Are thoughts are with everyone impacted by the storm and we hope you're all safe.