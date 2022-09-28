Roundup: Hurricane Ian Updates; Hayden Panettiere Discusses Custody Battle; Yankees Clinch AL East
A look at Hurricane Ian's latest path ... Draft-eligible men continue exodus from Russia ... Senate moves to avoid government shutdown ... S&P 500 and Dow were down on Tuesday ... Conservative group seeks to block Biden's student debt cancellation ... "West Wing" and "Veep" casts to reunite for Democratic fundraiser ... The Try Guys sever ties with Ned Fulmer ... Hayden Panettiere discusses giving up custody of her daughter ... USMNT had a lifeless 0-0 draw against Saudi Arabia ... Memphis gets slap on the wrist for recruiting violations ... Updated MLB playoff picture ... Texas A&M's Ainias Smith out for the season ... Sports Illustrated publisher The Arena Group has acquired the golf publication Morning Read ... Extent of Myles Garrett's injuries revealed ... Yankees clinch AL East ...
More Snoop Dogg on Wheel Of Fortune, the audience demands.
The final trailer for Halloween Ends.
How Jimmy Kimmel would have handled the Oscars slap.
Cheap Trick -- "Surrender" (Live from Budokan!)