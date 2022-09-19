Roundup: Hurricane Fiona Pounded Puerto Rico; Margot Robbie at 'Amsterdam' Premiere; Trey Lance Out For the Season
Hurricane Fiona knocks power out to all of Puerto Rico ... Taiwan hit by major earthquake ... Joe Biden pays respects to Queen Elizabeth ... Alaska battered by massive storm ... Stock futures stagnant heading into Monday ... The dollar continues to gain strength ... Margot Robbie stunned at the "Amsterdam" premiere ... "Woman King" opens with $19 million after massive critical praise ... Bam Margera is back in rehab ... A review of "Daliland" ... Herm Edwards fired at Arizona State ... Who doesn't love a good skyscraper ... Las Vegas Aces win first WNBA championship ... Trey Lance broke his ankle, is out for the season ...
There's some real trouble brewing in Denver under Nathaniel Hackett.
Las Vegas, city of champions.
The following two videos are the reason the Internet was created.
