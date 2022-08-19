Hunter Renfroe Dents Wrigley Field Scoreboard on Monster Home Run
Since his college days at Mississippi State, Hunter Renfroe has been known for one thing: power. That attribute was on full display Friday, as Renfroe blasted an absolute monster of a home run during a game between his Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs. The ball was hit so hard it actually dented the scoreboard at Wrigley Field. Yeah, that's a thing that actually happened.
Here's video of the absolute missile Renfroe hit:
Somehow that blast only measured 427 feet, but it left the bat at 106.8 mph with a launch angle of 29 degrees. The blast gave the Brewers a 5-4 lead in the top of the third.
That was Renfroe's 22nd home run on the season, which ranks 25th in MLB. As of this article's publication he's hitting .250, while slugging .513 and boasting an OPS of .824. The 30-year-old is having a really nice season.
Here's hoping the Cubs don't make him pay for scoreboard repairs.