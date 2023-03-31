Hunter Renfroe Made an Insane, No Look Catch
Opening Day has given us a ton of highlights as Major League Baseball is most definitely back. The play to top them all came during the evening games when new Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe made a no-look catch against the Oakland A's. Seriously, it was incredible.
Check this out:
That catch absolutely robbed Jace Peterson of at least a double. It's one of the more remarkable catches I've ever seen and Renfroe pulled it off so smoothly. Just incredible.
Here's another look:
Just an amazing play that helped the Angeles keep a 1-0 lead over their division rival.