Hunter Henry Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury in Another Blow to Chargers By Ryan Phillips | Sep 11 2019

Hunter Henry has been placed on injured reserve by the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers thanks to a serious knee injury. Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left keen during the Chargers’ Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. This is yet another blow to the team’s depleted roster.

Los Angeles did not announce that Hunter Henry is being placed on Injured Reserve, which is noteworthy. At least that leaves the door open. https://t.co/1n4I7BL8yG

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2019

The Chargers placed him on IR with a designation for return, leaving the door open for a potential comeback this season. The timeline for recovery hasn’t been determined yet, but one of quarterback Philip Rivers’ top targets is done for at least a big chunk of the season.

Henry missed the entire 2018 regular season after tearing the ACL in his right knee. He was added to the team’s active roster in the playoffs. Now he’s suffered a major injury again.

The Chargers selected Henry with the 35th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, hoping he would replace Antonio Gates. While he certainly has the talent to be a top-tier NFL tight end, Henry just can’t stay healthy. This could wind up being back-to-back lost seasons for the 24-year-old.

This adds to the list of seriously-injured Chargers, as Henry, safety Derwin James, left tackle Russell Okung and cornerback Trevor Williams are all set to miss significant time.