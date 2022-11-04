Howie Roseman Said F You to Eagles Fans in Houston and They Loved It
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Houston Texans on Thursday night to improve to 8-0 on the season. After the game general manager Howie Roseman approached some of the assembled Eagles fans, one of whom had a sign that said, "Howie, you are forgiven." The names Whiteside, Agholor and Reagor were crossed out and AJ Brown was given a hashtag. Roseman's reaction to the sign was decidedly Philadelphian.
"Wait a minute. I’m f--king forgiven for your first f---ing Super Bowl? F--k you! Let's f--king go! Let's go!"
The fans then started chanting "Howie! Howie!" I don't know if chanting the name of the person who just told you to F off is just a Philadelphia thing, but it certainly seems like it might be.