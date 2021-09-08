Howie Roseman Told the Truth About Carson Wentz's Time in Philly and It's Pretty Depressing
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman appeared on Sports Radio 94WIP this morning. He was asked if he would draft Jalen Hurts all over again, knowing what he knows now. Roseman's answer was honest, but could easily be taken as a shot at Carson Wentz. Even if it wasn't.
Roseman said that the team believes that Jalen Hurts can win, and more importantly, that he will be available, unlike Wentz.
Even worse, the Eagles have actually played six playoff games since drafting Carson Wentz in 2016. Wentz appeared in just one of those games. He started the team's 2019 playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks, but was knocked out of the game on a helmet-to-helmet hit by Jadeveon Clowney.
Other than that, Nick Foles started the other five games when Wentz was injured, winning four out of five, including Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots. Wentz had 33 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions before he tore his ACL in the 14th game of that season.
He was never able to recover in Philadelphia. Now he's in Indianapolis and Hurts has all the pressure to perform in Philly. And apparently just as important as performing is being available.