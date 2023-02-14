Howard Stern Ripped Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna returned to perform the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII and got fairly strong reviews. While there were no major cameos or huge show pieces, she sang well and busted out a medley of most of her popular songs. Viewers seemed to enjoy it. One person who didn't share that view is Howard Stern.
Stern took to the air on his SiriusXM show Monday morning and blasted the performance, claiming Rihanna had lip-synched "85 percent" of it. He then wondered, "Why she bothered showing up."
When a caller asked Stern if he thought she was lip-synching he said, "Of course she was. You know, I don't even know why she bothered showing up. I gotta tell you. I love Rihanna's voice. I think it's a wonderful voice."
Co-host Robin Quivers interjected saying, "Yeah. She's got a great voice."
Stern continued:
"And I love how she interprets a song and every song they played there behind her was terrific. There was one point where she was singing toward the end of the performance when she actually was on the stage with the band -- she was singing whatever song that was.
"But I would say now, again, I could be wrong, but I -- in my opinion, 85 percent of that was lip-sync."
Later he said, "Well, the big giveaway -- the big giveaway might be when she puts the microphone down by her knees and her lips aren't moving. And the other voices are going."
He continued, "I had a theory, Rihanna was not lip syncing, but she put the microphone near her vagina so the new baby could sing. The baby was singing backup."
Just a classic Stern segment.