Howard Stern: Aaron Rodgers Should Be Thrown Out of the NFL
Howard Stern gave his Aaron Rodgers take this morning and it was quite hot as he suggested the Packers quarterback should be thrown out of the league. Stern was reacting to the headlines from Friday following Rodgers' appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. The language is NSFW if you're working in an office situation in 2021.
Stern applauded Terry Bradshaw's comments on Rodgers, but it seems he was working off a Cliff's Notes version of the Rodgers news from Friday. He referred to Rodgers' "press conference" and criticized what he did to his teammates, but it sounds like the Packers knew what was going on.
Lumping Rodgers in with Henry Ruggs was also a bit extreme, but Stern obviosuly feels strongly about public health. Robin Quivers was invaluable as usual, giving context to Rodgers' football greatness and then dropping the line that really sums up the entire problem with Rodgers various anti-vax arguments: "Why would you go to Joe Rogan with a medical problem?"