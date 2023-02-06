How to Watch Wrexham in the FA Cup vs. Sheffield United
Wrexham AFC is America's favorite soccer team right now and the club has a huge game coming up. After drawing Sheffield United last month in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Wrexham will play Sheffield once more on Tuesday to try and continue their Cinderella run through the bracket.
Here's how you can watch Wrexham AFC vs. Sheffield United.
Wrexham FA Cup Game
WHO: Wrexham AFC vs. Sheffield United
WHEN: 2:45 p.m. ET.
WHERE: The Racecourse, Wrexham, Wales
Wrexham vs. Sheffield Stream
If you are in the US, you can tune into the ESPN+ stream to watch Wrexham play Sheffield. Unfortunately the game is not available via traditional broadcast services in America.