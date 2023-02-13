How to Watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
The NBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 8 p.m. ET. Similar to the last few years, the game will feature 26 All-Stars from each conference who are drafted by captains-- this year, those are LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Teams will be coached by the staff from the top seed in each conference, so Joe Mazzulla and Mike Malone will be on the sidelines.
The fun, new part for this year's main event is that the teams will not be drafted until a half-hour before the game. It will have a real pickup game feel. That should only serve to make things more interesting for the All-Star Game, which will feature nearly all of the league's top talent (sans a few injured guys, like Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant).
If you do not want to miss out on the festivities and fireworks, here is how to watch the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.
What Channel is the All-Star Game On?
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will be broadcast on TNT. Brian Anderson, Reggie Miller, and Candace Parker are on the call.
You can watch TNT via your cable subscription or watch via the stream on TNTdrama.com by signing into the website or app with an existing cable provider.