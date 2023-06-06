How to Vote for the MLB All Star Game
By The Big Lead
The Major League Baseball All-Star Game remains the best in all of sports and it's something to look forward to as we inch toward the midway point of the season. It's a tradition unlike any other. Just like selecting the players you'd like to see participate in the Midsummer Classic by casting your vote as a fan as a tribute to democracy. Or simply selecting the entire roster of your favorite team even if they are 10 games under .500.
If that's your jam you can fill ballots out to your heart's delight on MLB's official site. Fans can vote five times per day until the deadline on June 22. Go nuts.
Official standings have not been released by like always there should be some tight races and intriguing storylines to sort out as we approach the finish line.
Happy casting.