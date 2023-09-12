How to Get ANY NFL Jersey From Fanatics This Week!
Bet $50 on any NFL game and win a $150 credit from Fanaatics for any jersey
By Joe Summers
PointsBet's latest and greatest sign-up promotion will get you an official NFL jersey of your choice no matter what! Just sign up and bet $50 or more on any game, then you'll receive a $150 Fanatics credit to use on any jersey.
Even if you lose, you're a winner with this offer. Here's how to claim your jersey today:
PointsBet NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for PointsBet and wager $50 or more on any game, you'll win a $150 credit Fanatics for ANY official NFL jersey regardless of your wager's outcome! That's getting a jersey at roughly one-third of the cost or better!
Follow these easy steps to get your jersey:
1. Sign up for PointsBet with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit and bet $50 or more on any NFL game
That's it! Within 72 hours of placing your wager, you'll be emailed with a $150 Fanatics credit to use on any player's jersey.
If you win your bet, you'll still get those winnings. You could have a jersey on the house PLUS all your bet winnings if things go your way!
Only new PointsBet users can access this offer and it won't be available for long. Sign up for PointsBet now to lock in your guaranteed jersey win and enjoy Week 2 with some fresh threads!
How to Bet on the NFL at PointsBet
There are tons of ways to bet on football at PointsBet, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, parlays and more.
After you sign up and make your deposit, go to the 'NFL' section to explore all of your options. The user-friendly interface makes it easy to go through all the week's matchups, though you'll get your $150 Fanatics credit no matter what!
You'll also love PointsBet's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that gives you extra bonuses the more you bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.