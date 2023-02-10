How to Claim FanDuel $10 Million Rob Gronkowski Super Bowl Promo
FanDuel has the best Super Bowl commercial and promo going and you've probably heard of it. Rob Gronkowski is going to kick a 25-yard field goal on a LIVE Super Bowl commercial. If he makes it, FanDuel is giving users a piece of $10 million. Here's how to claim your part of that price pool.
FanDuel Gronk Super Bowl Promo Code
- Sign up for FanDuel using this link
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Bet $10 or more on the Super Bowl
That's it. If you sign up using that link and place a $10 or more bet on the Super Bowl, you'll get your share of the $10 million.
Gronk has been practicing his field goal skills in the lead up for this and certainly will try and make the 25-yard field goal. He's an athlete, so I'm going to guess he makes it!
As a new user, you also get a $3,000 risk-free bet on the Super Bowl too! That means you can bet up to $3,000 on the Super Bowl and if your bet wins, you get all the cash, and if it loses you get the money back in bet credits. That's risk-free.
Just make sure you get your bets in ASAP because both of these promos end on Sunday. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.