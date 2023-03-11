How to Claim DraftKings Massachusetts Promo and Secure $200
Your long wait is over, Massachusetts! Sports betting is LIVE in the Bay State and DraftKings Sportsbook is kicking things off with a spectacular promo: Bet $5, Win $200 GUARANTEED on any bet! Whether you win or lose, you're getting $200!
Here's how the special offer works and how to claim it:
DraftKings Massachusetts Promo
If you sign up for DraftKings and bet $5 or more on any game in any sport, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager's outcome! Yeah, that's +4000 odds guaranteed!
Just follow these easy steps and you'll get $200:
1. Sign up for DraftKings using this link
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit $5 or more
4. Bet at least $5 on any game in any sport
Then, you're good to go! Even if your wager loses, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets to give your sports betting career a jumpstart!
Either you'll win and get those winnings PLUS $200 or you'll lose and still get the $200. There's no better value in sports betting than this kind of guaranteed win!
In addition to wonderful promos like this one, DraftKings' interface and fun daily boosts make it the perfect sportsbook for new and experienced users alike.
Sign up for DraftKings now to secure a guaranteed $200 and get set for a thrilling weekend!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.