How Many Horses Are in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?
The first Saturday in May is almost here and that means it's almost time for the most exciting two minutes in sports at Churchill Downs. Twenty-four horses will be sprinting for their post-race snack and their legacies at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in front of well-dressed people in large hats. There's nothing like it.
Here is the field and odds for all 24 horses participating in the Derby, in case you would like to place a responsible wager.
Forte 2-1
Tapit Trice 6-1
Practical Move 10-1
Angel of Empire 10-1
Derma Sotogake 12-1
Verifying 12-1
Kingsbarns 15-1
Confidence Game 22-1
Two Phil's 22-1
Mage 24-1
Skinner 25-1
Hit Show 35-1
Reincarnate 35-1
Disarm 40-1
Jace's Road 40-1
Raise Cane 42-1
Lord Miles 45-1
Rocket Can 45-1
Cyclone Mischief 50-1
Major Dude 50-1
Sun Thunder 75-1
Mandarin Hero 85-1
Continuar 90-1
King Russell 135-1
... Good luck