How Many Horses Are in the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Andy Lyons/GettyImages
The first Saturday in May is almost here and that means it's almost time for the most exciting two minutes in sports at Churchill Downs. Twenty-four horses will be sprinting for their post-race snack and their legacies at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby in front of well-dressed people in large hats. There's nothing like it.

Here is the field and odds for all 24 horses participating in the Derby, in case you would like to place a responsible wager.

Forte 2-1

Tapit Trice 6-1

Practical Move 10-1

Angel of Empire 10-1

Derma Sotogake 12-1

Verifying 12-1

Kingsbarns 15-1

Confidence Game 22-1

Two Phil's 22-1

Mage 24-1

Skinner 25-1

Hit Show 35-1

Reincarnate 35-1

Disarm 40-1

Jace's Road 40-1

Raise Cane 42-1

Lord Miles 45-1

Rocket Can 45-1

Cyclone Mischief 50-1

Major Dude 50-1

Sun Thunder 75-1

Mandarin Hero 85-1

Continuar 90-1

King Russell 135-1

