How Long is the Kentucky Derby?
The 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 6. Many mint juleps will be consumed and funny hats purchased in preparation for the big race. For such a significant sporting event on the calendar, though, there is a surprising amount of confusion about the details surrounding the event. Like, say, how long it lasts. We here at The Big Lead endeavor to shed light in such areas and keep our readers as informed as possible.
So how long is the Kentucky Derby?
The broadcast for the Derby lasts just about all day. Coverage will start at 9 a.m. ET and run all the way through the official start time of 6:57 p.m. ET to the end of the broadcast around 7:30pm ET.
The actual race itself, though, lasts as long as it takes for everybody in the field to run 1.25 miles. That's how long the track is. Races usually end up lasting between 2-3 minutes.
For context, here's a history on the fastest Kentucky Derby racers.
Fastest Kentucky Derby Winners
HORSE
YEAR
TIME
Secretariat
1973
1:59.4
Monarchos
2001
1:59.97
Northern Dancer
1964
2:00.0
Spend A Buck
1985
2:00.2
Decidedly
1962
2:00.4