How is the NCAA Tournament Not Canceled Already?
By Liam McKeone | Mar 12 2020
Last night, the NBA postponed their season after Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Before that, the Ivy League canceled their conference tournament. Now the rest of the dominoes are falling; the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac 12, ACC, Conference USA, A-10, MAC, and AAC tournaments have all been canceled. The NCAA Tournament should be next, but it's hard to understand why the call hasn't already been made.
The NCAA announced yesterday they planned to play the tournament with no fans in attendance, but after the events of the last 12 hours, a cancellation (or at least postponement) seems inevitable. The risk factor is just far too high between the travel and the close proximity that the teams will be in. There's absolutely no reason to force the issue here.
Yes, it's immensely disappointing from a fan perspective that March Madness wouldn't happen in March. But the situation has escalated quickly and the importance of the tournament pales in comparison to the seriousness of this pandemic. The right move, and really the only move, is to wait it all out until things are more under control.
There are so many factors in play here-- the revenue lost by not holding the tournament when planned, the thousands of workers who were supposed to earn a paycheck by working those games, the fact that many of these college players will never get another opportunity to play in games of this magnitude. Despite all of that, it would be extraordinarily irresponsible for the NCAA to hold the tournament anyway. Drastic action is warranted. Do the right thing, NCAA.