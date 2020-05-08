How Do You Pronounce X Æ A-12? Even Elon Musk Doesn't Seem to Know.
By Stephen Douglas | May 08 2020
If you are confused by the name of Elon Musk's new baby with Canadian musician Grimes, don't worry, so is Elon Musk. The eccentric billionaire appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast and was asked about the name. His answer seemed straighforward, but also left me with more questions.
So the baby's name, X Æ A-12, would be pronounced "Ex Ash Ay Twelve," according to Musk. If you're on board with that as a name for a human, the "ash" part makes sense according to Wikipedia. So then the most confusing part of all this is that the kid was not named after Musk's favorite aircraft, the SR-71, but the aircraft that came before his favorite aircraft. That's the equivalent of naming your child Darius Miles because LeBron James is your favorite basketball player, but whatever, right?
Beyond Musk's explanation, Grimes actually gave a different explanation in an Instagram comment. Via CNN:
It's just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I
So the name is either X Ay Eye Ay Twelve or X Ash Ay Twelve. Either way, it looks and sounds like Tool and System of a Down collaborated on a pandemic relief track. Especially disappointing if you're the band named after Elon Musk's actual favorite plane, just waiting for a chance to make a comeback. Missed opportunities everywhere.