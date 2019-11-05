How Did Jerry Jones Get Michael Bennett to Stand for National Anthem? By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 05 2019 Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images

I'm not interested in re-litigating the underlying reasons why NFL players have decided to not stand for the National Anthem over the years, but I'm in legitimate wonderment as to what Jerry Jones said or did to convince Michael Bennett to stand with his teammates for the Star-Spangled Banner in his Dallas Cowboys debut.

Bennett, as noted by Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, has not stood for the National Anthem since 2016. As a member of the Seahawks, he sat on the sidelines, and with the Eagles and Patriots he remained in the locker room.

So what on Earth did Jerry Jones say or do to convince him? Was it a transactional deal between the two sides where the Cowboys restructured Bennett's contract to allow him to become an unrestricted free agent after this season in return for cooperation on this front? Did he use other powers of persuasion?

Whatever Jones said or did, he was confident last week that this would be the end result, saying, “I’m satisfied that, in Michael, we’ve got a player who knows how we do it here with the Cowboys.” The arrangement was presumably finalized before Dallas even traded for the defensive lineman.

It would be fascinating to one day learn how this all went down.