Houston Texans Tweet Photoshops of Players Carrying Passover Crackers
By Stephen Douglas
The Houston Texans are one of the more ridiculous franchises in all of professional sports. Their many foibles and missteps have been well documented over the last few years. That continued today, in the middle of the offseason, when the Texans' social media team tweeted out a Happy Passover accompanied by two pictures of players with Matzo crackers photoshopped into their arms.
That's wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Brevin Jordan. Hopefully, they celebrate. Otherwise, what are they doing with those giant crackers!?
The good news is this tweet might not actually be offensive to anyone. That doesn't make it any less strange. Can't wait to see if any other teams post anything similar.