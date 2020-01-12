Texans Punt Block Touchdown Stuns Kansas City, Gives Houston a 14-0 Lead
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 12 2020
The Houston Texans shocked the Kansas City Chiefs and their fans with a punt block touchdown that gave Houston a 14-0 lead five minutes into their Divisional playoff game. After Houston took a 7-0 lead on a long touchdown, they forced a 3-and-out and Barkevious Mingo blocked the punt. Lonnie Johnson picked up the ball and ran it in for the touchdown.
The block was set up by a Travis Kelce drop on 3rd down, which followed a timeout by Patrick Mahomes to save a delay of game penalty. It was just a horrible series of events for Kansas City.