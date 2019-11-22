Houston Texans Show Up To Halloween Three Weeks Late By Stephen Douglas | Nov 21 2019

The Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts met on Thursday Night Football to determine sole possession of first place in the AFC South. The Texans linebackers showed up looking like they were ready for Halloween. Or Mortal Kombat cosplay. Who knows what this was. If the Texans don't end up winning, there is no way we ever actually find out.

As many people are happy to point out, this entrance comes four days after Lamar Jackson and the Ravens torched the Texans' defense for 41-points. The Texans are surrendering an average of 374.4 yards per game this season, the 8th most in the NFL. So yeah, this was quite a choice for this group to make tonight.