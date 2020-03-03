Houston Rockets Lose to Knicks, Still Win
By Kyle Koster | Mar 03 2020
Some people are beginning to have cautious optimism that the James Harden-Russell Westbrook experiment could actually work in the playoffs. The Houston Rockets have been scoring points at an absurd pace since giving an open-mouth kiss to extreme small-ball. The optimists would have you believe that last night's loss to the woeful New York Knicks was just a little speed-bump.
Nick Wright provided a blueprint for looking on the bright side this morning during First Things First.
Yeah, Houston lost, but they led the A-block. A section reserved for winners. Or at the very least, teams that are perceived to be at the top of the NBA.
This is good spin. If you can't win in the court, try to win in the morning production meeting.
Wright's observation is useful in that it shows the Rockets are being taken a bit more seriously. At fourth in the West, though, they are in danger of losing home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs if they keep losing to teams like the Knicks.