Houston Rockets Traveled to Orlando Without James Harden or Russell Westbrook
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 09 2020
The Houston Rockets traveled to the NBA's Orlando bubble on Thursday but did so without their two stars. James Harden and Russell Westbrook didn't travel with the team but they're both expected to join the Rockets shortly. Until then, we're left to speculate as to why they aren't with the rest of the squad.
The Rockets currently occupy sixth-place in the Western Conference and have clinched a spot in the postseason. They do have the opportunity to move up, as they sit just one game behind the Utah Jazz for fourth-place in the west and are 2.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets.
The Rockets desperately need both Harden and Westbrook if they want to accomplish anything moving forward. Harden currently leads the NBA in points per game (34.4), while Westbrook is seventh (27.5). They both average more than seven assists per game as well. Houston's offense completely revolves around having both of its star players on the court.
Westbrook and Harden will reportedly travel to Orlando on their own and meet the team there -- though, according to the NBA neither has ever traveled during their careers. We'll see if that causes any hiccups as the Rockets prepare to play.