Houston QB D'Eriq King Reportedly Considering Sitting Out 2019 Season By Liam McKeone | Sep 23 2019 Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

In an unforeseen development, Houston quarterback D'Eriq King reportedly will consider sitting out the rest of the season, as reported by the Houston Chronicle.

According to "a person familiar with the process", King is considering sitting out in order to redshirt and retain his final year of eligibility. King is a senior who has spent his entire college career at Houston, entering the program in 2016 as a wide receiver.

This season, King has passed for 663 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions. He's led a prolific Houston offense, but that success has yet to translate to wins, as the Cougars sit at 1-3 and recently suffered a heart-breaking loss to Tulane. King's father told Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston that King indeed was planning on transferring.

Eric King, father of QB D'Eriq King, confirms his son is leaving @UHCougarFB & transfer: "It's the best decision for him at this point. Very, very tough (decision). He's got a lot of teammates riding on him. Sometimes you got to be a little self-centered & do what's best for u" — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 23, 2019

It sure seems likely King is as good as gone, but until Houston gives official confirmation, King is still a Cougar.