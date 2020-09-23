University of Houston's COVID-Cursed Season Now Features Five Canceled Games Through September
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 23 2020
The Houston Cougars' season opener has been postponed. This is the fourth week in a row where someone can say that and each time it has been news. Houston was supposed to play North Texas on Saturday, but four Houston players tested positive and contact tracing has left the Cougars unable to field a full team. For some reason, this just keeps happening.
Last week Houston was supposed to play Baylor, a game that was set up earlier in the week, but the Bears did not meet the Big XII's "threshold for competition." Houston was previously scheduled to play Memphis, but the Tigers had to cancel when football activities were paused because of a COVID outbreak.
On top of all that, Houston was originally scheduled to play Washington State on September 12th, but that was canceled back in July before the Pac-12 even decided to postpone their season. A month later, their proposed season-opener against Rice on September 3rd was postponed. (Rice is also awaiting their first game with everything postponed through October 24th.)
That is a total of five opponents that Houston had scheduled at one point or another for the month of September. None of those games will take place. Houston's next scheduled game is Thursday, October 8 against Tulane on ESPN, five weeks after they thought they were opening their season on time.
Houston is not the only school who has had games canceled, but they have had the worst luck so far. With more schools and conferences preparing to start their seasons this weekend, we'll wait and see if it stays that way.