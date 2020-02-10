Houston Chronicle Reporter John McClain Ate the Sports Section of His Newspaper
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
NFL reporter John McClain was confident the Houston Texans would select a quarterback in the first round of the draft. So confident, in fact, he vowed to eat the front page of the Houston Chronicle if he got his prediction wrong.
The Texans instead picked Jadeveon Clowney with the first overall pick, leaving McClain on the hook to make good on his promise. Put another way, McClain was forced to literally eat the words of his newspaper colleagues.
Here he is doing just that.
Don’t feel too bad for McClain, though. He chased the dry strips down with what looks to be a healthy portion of legitimate food.
RELATED: Mel Kiper Gives Colts a D+ Grade 20 Years After Then-Indy GM Called Him Out
RELATED: Michael Sam’s Jersey Sale Numbers Are Reportedly “Ridiculous”