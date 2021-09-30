Two Fans Get on the Field During Astros - Rays Game, One Gets Body Slammed
By Stephen Douglas
The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Houston Astros, 7-0, on Wednesday night. The game was interrupted when not one, but two fans made it onto the field and led security on a double-wild goose chase.
The two fans took wildly different approaches to being the Idiot on the Field. The one guy used a bunch of juke moves and tried to make security looks silly. He's the one who ends up getting body slammed. The other guy, wearing a giant hat because its funny, just runs around until he sees his buddy getting lit up. Then he gives himself up.
Neither of these gentlemen will be allowed to enter the stadium for any playoff games this year.