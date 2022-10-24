Roundup: 'House of the Dragon' Finale Delivers; 'Black Adam' Rules Box Office; Joe Burrow Goes Off
Boris Johnson won't be back as U.K. prime minister ... Mosquitos hitting Florida hard in wake of hurricane ... Two employees killed in Dallas hospital shooting ... Stock futures rise heading into Monday ... U.S. economy likely beginning rebound ... Climate activists threw mashed potatoes at Monet painting ... Recap of "House of the Dragon" finale ... "Black Adam" scores $67 million box office opening ... Cardi B and Madonna reconcile ... D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury ... J.C. Jackson looks like a bust ... Phillies win NLCS, head to World Series ... They'll face the Houston Astros ... Aaron Rodgers, Packers were awful in loss to Commanders ... Joe Burrow threw for 481 yards in Sunday's win ... Patrick Mahomes shredded the 49ers' defense ... Panthers turned down massive offer for Brian Burns ...
The biggest swing of Bryce Harper's life.
Tua Tagovailoa discussing the highs and lows of his third NFL season.
Inside the House of the Dragon first season finale.
