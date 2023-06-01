Roundup: House Passes Debt Ceiling Bill; Pistons Hire Monty Williams on Massive Deal; Zach Edey Returning to Purdue
House of Representatives passes debt ceiling increase ... The bill will head to the Senate with just days to spare before default ... Danny Masterson found guilty of raping two women ... Special counsel has audio of Donald Trump discussing classified documents ... Stock futures uncertain after House passes debt ceiling bill ... Hilinski's Hope Foundation sets "Student Athlete Mental Health Week" ... Mike Pence, Chris Christie to launch presidential bids ... Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez close on $61 million LA mansion ... How FX's "Dave" landed Brad Pitt ... Kim Cattrall returns to "Sex and the City" reboot ... Pistons hire Monty Williams on massive $78.5 million deal ... Tyler Herro returns to practice for the Heat ... Zach Edey is returning to Purdue ... Shannon Sharpe is leaving "Undisputed" ...
