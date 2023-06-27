What Time is the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest?
By The Big Lead
We all live busy lives and they keep us from focusing on what's really important, but at least for one day a year we get to turn our attention to hot dogs and how many of them a human being can stuff down their throat in an allotted time frame. Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest has been delighting crowds assembled at the corner of Stillwell and Surf since 1967 and audiences enraptured at home on their couches since the braintrust at ESPN saw it fit to televise the blessed event.
Joey Chestnut is still the proud owner of one of the most impressive dynasties in all of sports and will look to capture his 16th Mustard Yellow Belt this Fourth of July, but one ever knows. This could be the year a new champion emerges.
ESPN will carry the encased meat jamboree with great care and the details are below, which include some new features.
- The broadcast will begin at 10:45 a.m. EST on July 4.
- Full coverage of the women’s competition will begin at 10:45 a.m. EST on ESPN3.
- The men’s competition will air at 12 p.m. EST on ESPN2.
- As the defending champions and the ones to watch, both the men’s champion Joey Chestnut and women’s champion Miki Sudo will have isolation cameras specifically focused on them on ESPN3. Sudo’s camera will begin at 11 a.m. EST, and Chestnut’s at 12:35 p.m. EST.