Disqualified Kentucky Derby Winner Maximum Security Now Caught Up in Huge Horse Racing Doping Scandal
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 09 2020
The world of horse racing is facing a huge doping scandal involving more than two dozen trainers. Among those trainers is Jason Servis, the trainer of Maximum Security, the horse than won the Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified for interference. Via the New York Times:
He covertly administered performance-enhancing drugs “to virtually all the racehorses under his control,” the indictment charged, adding that from February 2018 to February 2020 he entered horses in more than 1,000 races.
There are some people who probably wish this story had come out a few weeks earlier. On February 29th Maximum Security won the inaugural Saudi Cup, the richest horse race in the world. The owners of Midnight Bisou, who came in second in that race, can't be thrilled.