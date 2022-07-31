Horrible Commonwealth Games Cycling Crash Leaves Riders and Fans Injured
There was a horrifying scene at the Commonwealth Games this weekend when a cycling event was abandoned after a massive crash. One rider, England's Matt Walls went over the barrier into the stands. Screens were put up while he received medical attention for about a half-hour. Fellow rider Matt Bostock was taken away on a stretcher. One fan was bloody and left in a wheel chair. Another little girl also recieved medical attention.
Video from the stands is even more insane. As are the still images.
This was one day after English cyclist Joe Truman was knocked unconcious during a crash. He also suffered a broken collarbone.