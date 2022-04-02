Roundup: Hope Solo Arrested for DWI; 2022 World Cup Groups Set; Staten Island Amazon Employees Unionize
Someone is going to fight "woke" Disney programming ... Staten Island Amazon employees have unionized ... Delta pilots land safely after cockpit window cracks ... The food on 'Severance' ... U.S. sanctions North Korea firms over missile tests ... Will Smith resigned from the Academy ... CDC: Heart issues more common after COVID infection than vaccination ... Notorious mobster escapes federal custody in Florida ... U.S. added 431,000 jobs in March ... "Morbius" had an excellent opening night ... Oscar producer told Academy not to remove Will Smith ... Dodgers traded for Craig Kimbrel ... USMNT draws England in World Cup ... Hope Solo arrested for DWI ... Texas A&M landed another five-star recruit ... J.T. Daniels visiting West Virginia ...
A look at the full 2022 World Cup draw [The Sporting News]
Why USMNT is a winner in 2022 World Cup draw [CBS Sports]
Herschel Walker lied about graduating near the top of his class at Georgia [CNN]
Four burning questions ahead of the Final Four [Yahoo Sports]
Kenny Pickett is this draft's most accurate passer, but he has a huge red flag [The Athletic]
Rachel Bonnetta sums up crazy NFL offseason in song [The Big Lead]
Leslie Mann took on the Hot Ones gauntlet this week.
The "Brian's Hat" sketch from I Think You Should Leave is brilliant.
Good lord Aaron Gordon.
Steve Earle -- "Johnny Come Lately"