Holly Sonders Dating Professional Sports Bettor 'Vegas Dave' By Stephen Douglas | Dec 05 2019 Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays | Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Holly Sonders, the former Golf Channel Morning Drive host, is dating Dave Oancea, a professional sports bettor also known as "Vegas Dave". The couple visited a strip club together on Wednesday and shared some pictures on social media, prompting TMZ to reach out and confirm they were a couple.

Sonders currently works for FOX Sports. Oancea was recently given a three-year ban from Las Vegas sports books. He was facing 40 years in prison.

3.5 years ago I was indicted by the Federal Government for 19 alleged felonies and 40 years in prison. Today I walked out with zero felonies and a free man. God is Great pic.twitter.com/To0Ntf8IsV — Dave Oancea (@itsvegasdave) May 20, 2019

Sonders, 32, was previously married to Erik Kuselias and dated Kliff Kingsbury.

Oancea, 43 next week, sells picks online and Sonders has been helping promote them recently.