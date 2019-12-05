Holly Sonders Dating Professional Sports Bettor 'Vegas Dave'
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 05 2019
Holly Sonders, the former Golf Channel Morning Drive host, is dating Dave Oancea, a professional sports bettor also known as "Vegas Dave". The couple visited a strip club together on Wednesday and shared some pictures on social media, prompting TMZ to reach out and confirm they were a couple.
Sonders currently works for FOX Sports. Oancea was recently given a three-year ban from Las Vegas sports books. He was facing 40 years in prison.
Sonders, 32, was previously married to Erik Kuselias and dated Kliff Kingsbury.
Oancea, 43 next week, sells picks online and Sonders has been helping promote them recently.