WATCH: Kayvon Thibodeaux Cursed on Live ABC Broadcast
We've seen it before, countless times really, where an athlete is interviewed after a game and accidentally drops a curse word as they answer questions. It's a risk broadcasters willingly take in an effort to get a real, raw reaction in the immediate aftermath of an adrenaline-laced game.
Enter Oregon star defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was interviewed by Holly Rowe moments after the Ducks beat UCLA and thought his coaches had a really f***ing good scheme.
If you don't know the name Kayvon Thibodeaux, you should probably learn it. He's projected to be a top-5 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and could wind up going No. 1.
Against UCLA, he had two sacks, forced a fumble and nine tackles. On the year he has four sacks in four games. Some credit has to go to that game plan and good for Thibodeaux for giving credit where credit is due.
On a side note, shout out to Rowe for not missing a beat and getting right on to the next question after the F bomb got dropped. A true professional as always.