Roundup: Holiday Travelers Stranded; Olivia Munn, John Mulaney Introduce Baby; Kevin Durant Out on Christmas Day
A third Florida-based cruise ship has a COVID outbreak ... Christmas travelers stranded amid flight cancellations ... Flooding and snow hit the West ... Omicron 70% less likely to cause hospitalization than delta variant ... U.S. lifts travel restrictions to southern Africa ... Joe Manchin continues to negotiate with White House ... Governments are cutting recommended COIVD quarantine times ... "Spider-Man: No Way Home" to make Best Picture push ... It is now the biggest movie of the year worldwide ... Olivia Munn, John Mulaney introduce baby boy ... Darren Collison coming out of retirement to join Lakers ... Nets missing eight players including Kevin Durant for Christmas Day game ... The Lakers need to stop making excuses ... USC landed five-star receiver Zachariah Branch ... WFT's Deshazor Everett hospitalized after fatal one-car accident ...
Inside the NFL's most recent COVID-19 saga [Sports Illustrated]
NFL's updated playoff picture [CBS Sports]
The Daredevil renaissance has arrived [The Ringer]
Aaron Rodgers' legacy is on the line as the playoffs loom [FanSided]
Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson have nowhere to go but up [The Athletic]
The Tennessee Titans will be dangerous in the postseason [The Big Lead]
Courtney Thorne-Smith recalls famous Conan interview with Norm MacDonald:
Bill Burr on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee:
WWE's most surprising returns of 2021:
Chuck Berry -- "Run Rudolph Run"