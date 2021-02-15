The History of Major League Baseball in Two Minutes
By Kyle Koster | Feb 15, 2021, 4:45 PM EST
If there's one thing everyone says about me is that I love data. More specifically, data compiled and analyzed by smarter minds than my own that I can point a finger at and say, hey, that's pretty cool. If there's another thing I value, it's brevity. So there's no surprise that this graphic, put together by @BetweenTheNums scratches right where it itches.
It charts the cumulative win percentage for all active Major League Baseball clubs through the years.
There are a few very predictable observations. The New York Yankees have won a lot. The San Diego Padres have not. But the most interesting thing may be just how long the Chicago Cubs, a franchise known for losing, was a perennial winner. And as a fan of the Detroit Tigers who hasn't had much to take pride in, there's the ability to crow about the above-average success through the years.
That and a dollar will get you a small pack of Combos, but still. Something positive about something on the Internet. Take it when you can.