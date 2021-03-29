Roundup: Hilary Duff Gives Birth to a Girl; 'Black Adam' Gets Release Date; Indiana Hires Mike Woodson
Florida's COVID-19 cases are rising ... Joe Biden is set to unveil major new spending plans ... What to know about the Derek Chauvin trial ... The Suez Canal crisis sends shipping lines scrambling ... A bomb squad in Maryland disposed of a Civil War era cannonball ... Five killed in Alaska helicopter crash ... Stock futures fell overnight ... Dwayne Johnson reveals "Black Adam" release date ... Bob Odenkirk's "Nobody" won the box office this weekend ... Hilary Duff gave birth to a daughter ... UCLA's miracle run continued with an Elite Eight berth ... Andre Drummond signed with the Lakers ... Indiana hired Mike Woodson as its next basketball coach ... John Mara believes Daniel Jones is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback ... Francis Ngannou is favored to beat Jon Jones ... Alvin Kamara isn't a fan of the the 17-game NFL season ...
The USMNT's failure to reach the Olympics isn't a total disaster [Sports Illustrated]
Indiana just gambled big on Mike Woodson [The Big Lead]
The U.S. doesn't know how to treat its allies [The Atlantic]
The Ringer's latest 2021 NFL mock draft [The Ringer]
USC could give Gonzaga trouble in the Elite Eight [Yahoo Sports]
Highlights from the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix which opened Formula 1's season on Sunday:
Beyoncé couldn't handle Hot Ones on Saturday Night Live:
Saturday Night Live also tried to explain NFTs:
