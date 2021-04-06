Highlights From Greg Gutfeld's FOX News Late-Night Comedy Show 'Gutfeld!'
Gutfeld!, FOX News' new 11 p.m. nightly comedy show, debuted on Monday night with eponymous host Greg Gutfeld. The show has been described as an alternative to the late-night comedy left. Here is the opening monologue from Gutfeld!, which FOX News has also posted in text form with an OPINION tag on their website.
Gutfeld wasted no time taking shots at President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as well as his competition across the late-night dial. Not that he considers them competition.
"As for those late night shows we're supposed to compete against, why bother? Who do they offend? The only time Stephen Colbert ruffles feathers is in a pillow fight. The definition of risk to Kimmel is dehydration from crying too much. Fallon, that guy fawns more than a herd of deer. And I heard Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah ran off to be obscure together."
If the first episode was any indication, the show will act as a late-night refuge for FOX News personalities looking to work on their comedy chops. The first show featured a panel of Dave Rubin, Kayleigh McEnany, Kat Timpf and Tyrus. Brian Kilmeade and Tucker Carlson were among those to appear via video call.
It will certainly be fun to see where Gutfeld! writers room goes from here.