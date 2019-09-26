VIDEO: High School Football Ref Shot in Face By Cannon By Kyle Koster | Sep 26 2019

A referee working a high school football game in Maine was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday after being hit in the head with a cannon blast. The official was walking near the backline of the end zone when a cannon, used by Maine Maritime Academy to celebrate a score, fired. A blank shell is typically used but in this case, a wad was placed inside, according to local law enforcement.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. It's tough to comprehend all the things that had to go wrong for such an accident to occur, and it's really sad.